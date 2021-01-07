Stones Pelted as Protest Over Road Crash Death Turns Violent in UP Village, 5 Cops Injured

Five policemen were injured as people protesting over a 25-year-old man's death in a road accident pelted stones at them in a village here after the stir took a violent turn, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Vishkarma Paswan died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 31, and locals staged a protest with the dead body on the road, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said. A police team along with tehsildar, Sadar, Gulab Chandra rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters but ended up in a heated argument with them after the tehsildar slapped a villager, the ASP said. After this, the crowd turned violent and indulged in heavy brick-batting, in which five policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, City, Arun Kumar Singh, were injured, Yadav said.

Senior officials led by Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada reached the spot with additional force and controlled the situation by removing the protesters from the highway, he said. A case has been lodged against 35 people, and six of them have been taken into custody, the ASP said. The additional force has been deployed in the area, he added.

