Stones Pelted at Assam CM's House in Dibrugarh as District Placed under Curfew Amidst CAB Protests
The anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta.
Protesters throw stones at police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)
Dibrugarh: Stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night amidst large scale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said stones were thrown at the house of the chief minister in the Lakhinagar area.
Some windowpanes were damaged in the stone pelting, a caretaker of the house said, adding that Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah visited the house.
Dibrugarh was also placed under curfew till further orders.
The anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta, officials said.
The Army has been deployed in Guwahati, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts in Assam as the protests spread. Guwahati, the epicentre of the protests, was placed under indefinite curfew.
Earlier in the day, Sonowal was stuck at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for sometime due to the protests after he returned from Tezpur in a helicopter.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.
