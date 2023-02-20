Stones Pelted at Owaisi's Delhi Home, AIMIM Chief says 4th Attack in 'High Security' Area Since 2014

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unknown miscreants on Sunday evening.

The AIMIM leader posted videos and photos of the attack that showed broken windows, stones and rocks lying around his residence in the Ashoka Road area in New Delhi.

According to Owaisi, the attack took place around 5.30 pm on Sunday. He stated it was the fourth such incident since 2014.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad tweeted that he was in Jaipur when the incident took place and his domestic help informed him about the attack. He also called on the Delhi Police to take immediate action.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

“It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called ‘high security’ zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence,” Owaisi tweeted.

According to ANI, Owaisi filed a complaint in this regard and the Additional DCP visited his residence. Delhi Police officials also collected the necessary evidence from his official residence.

Delhi | Visual from outside the residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka road. As per the complaint filed by him, he found after returning at night that stones were thrown at his residence in the evening yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UiRHTdWqu3— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

“I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. On returning home, I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed me that a group of miscreants threw stones at the residence around 5:30 pm," Owaisi said in his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station.

Owaisi was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan where he has been trying to strengthen his party’s base in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

