Stones Thrown During Ram Temple Fund Collection Drive, CM Shivraj Mulls Strict Law Against Pelters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the state government was formulating a law to deter stone pelters and the draft was in its final stage. Addressing an event in Bhopal, Chouhan said that stone pelters were a major problem to the state and the government was pondering over a stringent law to deal with them.

The chief minister's statement on the law against stone pelters comes a month after the state government formulated an ordinance to deter 'love jihad' cases. With a provision of jail term up to ten years and fine upto Rs 1 lakh, the MP Freedom of Religion ordinance was promulgated last month and came into effect since January 9.

Now, the Shivraj government has laid its focus on reining in those who engage in stone pelting. Asserting that action is needed against incidents of stone pelting, Chouhan claimed that his government was working on the matter.

Following up on the matter, Home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday affirmed that none reserves the right to damage public property in the state and the government will deal with stone pelters sternly.

"Jinke ghar se patthar ayenge, wahin se patthar nikaale jayenge (those houses from where stones will come, the stones of that house will be removed)," said the minister adding, such elements will be reined in so that they think ten times before engaging in such acts again.

The minister's remarks were in reference to an incident in Ujjain where recently the administration had razed down a house which was used for pelting stones on a procession meant for collecting Ram Temple donation.

The chief minister had already ordered destruction of house and properties of those involved in pelting stones. However, the minister declined to divulge more information on the proposed legislation.