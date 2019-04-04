'Don't Walk When Judges Walk': Allahabad HC's Order to Staff Draws Flak

Allahabad High Court officials have been ordered to freeze once they see judges walking through the galleries. Not stopping when judges are passing by is an "act of disrespect," as per the High Court administration.According to a circular issued on March 30, the Registrar General of the High Court has taken a strong view of the officers and staff walking past the judges without seizing their movements. "It has often been noticed that while Hon'blr judges pass through the galleries for sitting in court and also retiring to their Lordships' Chambers, the officials/officers passing in the way do not stop to wait for the Hon'blr judges to cross them, which is clearly an act of disrespect," stated the circular.It added: "It is therefore directed that the officers/officials passing through the galleries meant for the movement of the Hon'ble judges shall stop whenever they see that the Hon'ble judges are passing through the galleries."The administration emphasised that the officers and staff will not only stop but also pay "highest respect to their Lordships". The circular, issued under the seal of the Registrar (Judicial) also warned that "any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously".The Allahabad High Court has galleries for entry and exit to the judges' Chambers from the court rooms. However, the same galleries are used by scores of court officials and staff, attached to the judges and their offices.Many have dubbed the circular as an instance of a feudal approach, and questioned as to why those discharging their own duties should be asked to freeze and delay just because the judges may be passing through to perform their separate duties.