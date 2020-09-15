Stop Glorifying NEET Suicides, Madras HC Tells Political Parties, Media

After multiple NEET aspirants took their lives in Tamil Nadu in the last few days, the Madras High Court on Monday asked political parties and the media to stop "glorifying" the suicides. At least three medical students committed suicide in the last week due to fear of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), as the competitive test was not being deferred, TOI reported.

The division bench of the court, headed by Justice Justice N Kirubakaran, said that if the political leaders and the press do not stop such "nonsense" and "stop giving solatium" to the families of the victims then the trend of suicides could decline. The bench made its observation after advocate AP Suryaprakasam demanded the court to initiate suo motu contempt proceeding against the state government for its failure in preventing the suicides.

"In 2018, the court directed the state government to take appropriate steps to prevent NEET-related suicides. But the state has failed to implement the order in letter and spirit which led to four more suicides this year," he said.

In response to his plea, Justice Kirubakaran said that the media lines up before the victims' families to give solatium, which suggests that those that commit suicide are eligible to get money from the state. "If no publicity is given to such incidents, it might reduce," observed the court.

The judge then said the bench could not take suo motu contempt as the 2018 order was passed in a single sitting, however, it suggested that the advocate should file a contempt petition if required.