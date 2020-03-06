Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'Stop Hurting Muslims': Maha CID Website Hacked, Message 'Warning' Police & Modi Govt Shows Up

However, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Atulchandra Kulkarni claimed that it was not a hacking, but part of a 'test and trial' of the refurbished website to check its security features.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 9:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Stop Hurting Muslims': Maha CID Website Hacked, Message 'Warning' Police & Modi Govt Shows Up
Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: The website of the Maharashtra police's CID was apparently hacked on Friday with a message warning the "Indian police and Modi government" against "hurting" Muslims being displayed.

However, state Criminal Investigation Department chief Atulchandra Kulkarni claimed that it was not a hacking, but part of a "test and trial" of the refurbished website to check its security features.

"Our data is safe, secure and there is no question of the data on the website getting compromised," Additional Director General of Police Kulkarni said.

The hacked web page displayed in bold font the words "Government of Imam Mahdi" against the picture of a man riding a horse and holding a flag.

The message below referred to the recent riots in Delhi and claimed that most of its victims were Muslim.

"We are warning you Indian police and Modi Government, stop hurting people of Muslims...Imam mahdi is coming soon," it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram