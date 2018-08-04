GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

'Stop Killing Muslims', Hackers Post on Maharaja Agrasen College Website

The website also carried slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and sought 'free rights to Kashmiris'.

IANS

Updated:August 4, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
'Stop Killing Muslims', Hackers Post on Maharaja Agrasen College Website
New Delhi: The website of Delhi University’s Maharaja Agrasen College was hacked on Friday with messages of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Stop killing Muslims’.

“Did you know why you got hacked? Stop killing Muslims. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Your credit cards, your bank accounts aren't secure. Ready to face us.

“PS: We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad,” read the message posted on the website by a hacker who identified as ‘Blackscorpian ProBro's’.

The website was hacked at 10.30am but later restored, a college official said.

