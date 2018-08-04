English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Stop Killing Muslims', Hackers Post on Maharaja Agrasen College Website
The website also carried slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and sought 'free rights to Kashmiris'.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The website of Delhi University’s Maharaja Agrasen College was hacked on Friday with messages of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Stop killing Muslims’.
“Did you know why you got hacked? Stop killing Muslims. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Your credit cards, your bank accounts aren't secure. Ready to face us.
“PS: We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad,” read the message posted on the website by a hacker who identified as ‘Blackscorpian ProBro's’.
The website was hacked at 10.30am but later restored, a college official said.
Also Watch
“Did you know why you got hacked? Stop killing Muslims. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Your credit cards, your bank accounts aren't secure. Ready to face us.
“PS: We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad,” read the message posted on the website by a hacker who identified as ‘Blackscorpian ProBro's’.
The website was hacked at 10.30am but later restored, a college official said.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reynolds: Thrill a Minute at Edgbaston Proves Tests Remain Cricket's Most Bewitching Offering
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- 'Kim Jong Un' and 'Donald Trump' Grace England's 1000th Test
- Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Fails to Open Big, Earns Rs 1.50 Cr
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...