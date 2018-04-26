English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stop ‘Nautanki’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Crowd Chanting Slogans at Kushinagar Accident Site
As soon as UP CM Yogi Adityanath reached the accident site in Kushinagar, a crowd gathered around his cavalcade and started chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Matram”.
File image of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath lost his cool as soon as he reached the site where 13 school kids died after the school van they were riding collided with a train at an unmanned railways crossing in Kushinagar on Thursday.
As soon as Adityanath reached the accident site, a crowd gathered around his cavalcade and started chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Matram”.
Miffed by the sloganeering, Adityanath climbed up on the bonnet of his car and asked the crowd to stop their ‘nautanki’.
“This is sad incident so kindly stop chanting slogans, I am telling you again, note it down, stop chanting slogans. Stop this ‘nautanki’, this is a sad incident. Kindly let us go through the area and inspect the accident site,” he said.
After inspecting the accident site in Kushinagar, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I spoke to the Railways minister on ways to man the unmanned railway crossing. Prima facie it appears to be a mistake of the van driver. He had earphones on and there are questions about his age too. An inquiry will be conducted as to why the rules were not followed. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,"
An anonymous eyewitness who was riding his bike near the track when the accident took place, said “The driver of the train repeatedly honked but the van driver could not hear it because of his headphones. On collision, the van was thrown almost 100 metres away from the track. The train driver tried to apply the brake but the speed of the train was such that a collision could not be averted.”
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
