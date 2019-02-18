LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

'Stop Pakistan Obsession, Set Our Own House in Order', Says Mehbooba on Centre's Approach to J&K

'Deepest condolences to the families. This bloodshed will only stop when GoI (Government of India) overhauls its approach (rather lack of it) towards J&K,' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday expressed condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the Pulwama encounter, saying the bloodshed will only stop when the Centre overhauls its approach to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deepest condolences to the families. This bloodshed will only stop when GoI (Government of India) overhauls its approach (rather lack of it) towards J&K," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

She expressed the need to "stop the obsession with Pakistan" and "set our own house in order".

"Lets drop the obsession with Pakistan and get our own house in order. The current attitude will only worsen the situation & polarise the nation (sic)," she added.

Two Jaish terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the group being investigated for his role in the February 14 CRPF bombing, and an Army major were among the seven people killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

At least six security personnel, including a Brigadier, a lieutenant colonel and a deputy inspector general, were injured in the gun battle in Pulwama's Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
