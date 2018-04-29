'Stop Running After Govt Jobs, Milk Cows Instead': Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Latest Shocker

Youth is wasting time by running after politicians for government jobs, they should rather open a 'paan' shop and make money: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. @maryashakil with more details. pic.twitter.com/igiCJaS27d — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 29, 2018

Claiming that the youths in Tripura run after political parties for government jobs, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday asked them to not waste their "crucial time" and instead milk cows or set up ‘paan’ shop to earn a living.“Why run after netas for government jobs? Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties, had the same youth set up a paan shop, he would have had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakh by now,” the chief minister said.According to news agency ANI, Deb suggested that educated young people should not run behind government jobs, and rather become self-employed by starting various projects under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.The statement comes after a series of bizzare remarks made by the chief minister.After his 'Internet in the Mahabharata era' remark, the chief minister had said a day earlier that civil engineers should join civil services as they have the prior experience to build the society.This was the third consecutive statement of Deb that failed to impress his critics.Three days ago, the Tripura chief minister grabbed the headlines for questioning Diana Hayden’s Miss World title won 20 years ago and compared her with Aishwarya Rai.Before the statement on Hayden, he had claimed that the Internet technology is nothing new to India as something on similar lines existed even in the Mahabharata era when Sanjaya would share updates about the Kurukshetra battle with Dhritarashtra.