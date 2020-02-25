Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

'Stop This Madness': Delhi CM's Appeal after Visiting People Injured in CAA Protests

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Speaking to reporters after his visit to the hospital, Kejriwal said his biggest concern was to stop the violence.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Stop This Madness': Delhi CM's Appeal after Visiting People Injured in CAA Protests
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (L) meet a victim injured in clashes over the new citizenship law, at a hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited some of those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi at the GTB Hospital on Tuesday and appealed to people to "stop this madness".

He was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Speaking to reporters after his visit to the hospital, Kejriwal said his biggest concern was to stop the violence.

"I have met the people who were injured, also met some people who sustained bullet injuries. Facilities and doctors are apt here. The biggest concern is to stop the violence. I appeal to everyone to stop the violence. This madness has to stop," he said.

Ten people have been killed and scores of others injured in the violence between pro and anti CAA groups in the area since Monday. Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday.

On the issue of non-availability of adequate forces to tackle the situation, Kejriwal said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. "I have raised issue of having enough force. The Home Minister has assured that additional force will be given," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram