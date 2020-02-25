'Stop This Madness': Delhi CM's Appeal after Visiting People Injured in CAA Protests
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Speaking to reporters after his visit to the hospital, Kejriwal said his biggest concern was to stop the violence.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (L) meet a victim injured in clashes over the new citizenship law, at a hospital in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited some of those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi at the GTB Hospital on Tuesday and appealed to people to "stop this madness".
He was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Speaking to reporters after his visit to the hospital, Kejriwal said his biggest concern was to stop the violence.
"I have met the people who were injured, also met some people who sustained bullet injuries. Facilities and doctors are apt here. The biggest concern is to stop the violence. I appeal to everyone to stop the violence. This madness has to stop," he said.
Ten people have been killed and scores of others injured in the violence between pro and anti CAA groups in the area since Monday. Clashes were continuing for the third day on Tuesday.
On the issue of non-availability of adequate forces to tackle the situation, Kejriwal said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue. "I have raised issue of having enough force. The Home Minister has assured that additional force will be given," he said.
