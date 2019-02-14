English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stopped by Bad Weather, PM Modi Addresses Rally Over Phone in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt and party MPs Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah sat on the dais, as the sound system relayed the brief speech.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Rudrapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Rudrapur by mobile phone after bad weather stopped him from reaching the venue.
Modi was to blow the poll bugle for the state at the meeting, named `Shanknaad' -- or the blowing of conch shells -- to indicate just that.
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt and party MPs Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah sat on the dais, as the sound system relayed the brief speech.
Modi arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport on schedule at about 7 am, and was to travel ahead by helicopter.
He waited there for over four hours for the weather to clear up for the Mi-17 helicopter to take off.
The prime minister left by helicopter for Kalagarh at 11.15 am, and then travelled to the Dhikala zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.
But he could not go beyond Dhikala as the weather turned bad in the afternoon once again, prompting him to address the meeting on phone.
The prime minister apologised to the people who stayed put at the Rudrapaur venue despite the intermittent rain. "I am unhappy that despite having come to Uttarakhand, I could not reach in your midst because of bad weather. Still, you are waiting to listen to me," he said.
He announced new co-operative and farmer welfare schemes worth Rs 33 crore. During the four hours he spent at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the prime minister announced the launch of a tiger safari at Pankhrau between Kotdwar and Kalagarh.
Modi spent about 30 minutes around the Dhikala and Khinanauli forest tracks, and also went to the Khinanauli forest rest house, an official said.
He discussed tiger conservation with the reserve officials, also asking them about incidents of man-animal conflict.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Modi was to blow the poll bugle for the state at the meeting, named `Shanknaad' -- or the blowing of conch shells -- to indicate just that.
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt and party MPs Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah sat on the dais, as the sound system relayed the brief speech.
Modi arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant airport on schedule at about 7 am, and was to travel ahead by helicopter.
He waited there for over four hours for the weather to clear up for the Mi-17 helicopter to take off.
The prime minister left by helicopter for Kalagarh at 11.15 am, and then travelled to the Dhikala zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.
But he could not go beyond Dhikala as the weather turned bad in the afternoon once again, prompting him to address the meeting on phone.
The prime minister apologised to the people who stayed put at the Rudrapaur venue despite the intermittent rain. "I am unhappy that despite having come to Uttarakhand, I could not reach in your midst because of bad weather. Still, you are waiting to listen to me," he said.
He announced new co-operative and farmer welfare schemes worth Rs 33 crore. During the four hours he spent at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the prime minister announced the launch of a tiger safari at Pankhrau between Kotdwar and Kalagarh.
Modi spent about 30 minutes around the Dhikala and Khinanauli forest tracks, and also went to the Khinanauli forest rest house, an official said.
He discussed tiger conservation with the reserve officials, also asking them about incidents of man-animal conflict.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Priyanka Chopra Hits the Front Row in Michael Kors' Skirt Suit at New York Fashion Week
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan is Celebrating Valentine's Day, Sara Ali Khan are You Listening?
- These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results