Stopped for Defying Lockdown, Kolkata Woman Tries to Bite Cop
The woman, in her early 20s, was arrested for violating the restrictions as well as assaulting a public servant on duty, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar City Police said.
For representation: A police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Reuters)
Kolkata: A woman allegedly assaulted a policeman in Salt Lake on Wednesday when her car was stopped for defying the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
The woman, in her early 20s, was arrested for violating the restrictions as well as assaulting a public servant on duty, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar City
Police said.
A man accompanying her in the vehicle and the driver were also arrested for violating the total safety restrictions, he added.
The incident happened around 12.30 pm when the car, an app-based cab, was stopped by police at PNB More, the officer said.
The vehicle was coming from the CA Block side when it was stopped by our duty officers. When they questioned those inside the car on where they were heading, the accused woman got down and rushed towards a policeman and tried to bite him, he added.
The woman and her friend came to Salt Lake from Ballygunge and claimed they were going to get medicines but failed to show any prescription, the officer said.
"We never spoke to the woman but she came out of the vehicle and attacked one of our officers, he said.
