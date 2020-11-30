Stopped from Betting on IPL Matches, Hyderabad Man Poisons Mother and Sister

A man in Hyderabad killed his mother and sister for objecting to him betting on the IPL cricket tournament with money from his dead father's savings, police said on Sunday.

The accused Sainath Reddy's father Prabhakar, former resident of Rawalkol village in Medchal District, died in a road accident three years ago. After his death, Prabhakar's wife Sunita, daughter Anusha and Sainath had been living together. An amount of Rs 20 lakh, from life insurance claim and land sale was deposited as the family's savings.

However, after Sainath lost a lot of money and incurred heavy debts while betting on IPL matches, he decided to recover the savings from the bank to meet his losses. He also sold his mother's gold jewellery without informing her.

After coming to know of Sainath's actions, Sunita and Anusha confronted him, forcing him to stop betting.

However, Sainath on November 23 mixed poisonous chemical pills in his family members' food and later went for work. Sunita and Anusha consumed the poisoned food in the afternoon, and felt stomach aches.

Concerned about Sainath, they immediately called him, asking him to not consume the food he had taken from home as they both felt sick, not knowing that it was their son who had poisoned it.

Sainath, who reached home immediately, did not take them to the hospital until they were both unconscious. Sunita died on November 27 and Anusha on November 28.

After their funeral, Sainath confessed the truth to his family members and relatives, and was arrested on Saturday night following their complaint.