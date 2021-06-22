Stopped From Drinking Alcohol Haryana Tourists Beat Up Locals In Kullu, Three Injured

A fight broke out between tourists from Haryana and locals in the Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after the locals stopped the visitors from drinking alcohol and littering. The incident was reported from the Tirthan valley in Banjar town of Kullu district.

Two people, including a tourist, have been admitted to Kullu Hospital after they sustained injuries.

The tourists were creating nuisance on the banks of the river in Tirthan valley after consuming alcohol. The whole place was littered too. The president of Tirthan Valley Tourism Development Association asked them to stop it and clean the area littered by them.

They were asked to leave after clearing the garbage that they had scattered in the area. After this six tourists from Haryana assaulted the President Varun Bharti. The tourists also attacked the vice president of the association and broke his leg when he came to rescue.

The assaulters fled the scene and then went onto creating chaos in a nearby bus station where they instigated another fight with the local authorities. Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh claimed that two people were injured in the fight.

The police have recorded the statements of tourists and local people. The investigation on the matter is underway.

