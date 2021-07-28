Stopped From Playing Mobile Games, Two Minors Attempt Suicide In Bihar's Gopalganj

Two minor children attempted suicide in separate incidents after their father reprimanded them for playing online games in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The children were addicted to online games and took the extreme step of killing themselves after being rebuked in Uchkagaon and Manjhagarh police station areas of the district. They both were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital in critical conditions. The doctors referred them to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur hospital for better treatment. Now, they are said to be out of danger.

A 14-year-old school student Rajan Kumar tried to die by suicide by hanging after being reprimanded by his father Milautan Chaudhary for playing online games in Ramnagar village under Majhagarh police station. The victim was admitted to Manjhagarh PHC from where he was referred to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital. After treatment in Sadar hospital, he was referred to Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur for better treatment.

In the second incident, a 12-year-old school student Changur Kumar tried to kill himself by hanging in Arna village under the Uchkagaon police limits. Changur, was regularly playing games on his mobile phone. When his father Balitar Sah came to know about this, he reprimanded the son. Angered by this, he attempted suicide. He was brought to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital in an unconscious state by his family members. After initial treatment in the emergency ward of Sadar hospital, the doctor referred him to Gorakhpur for further treatment.

Dr PC Sinha, who was on duty in the emergency ward of Gopalganj Sadar Hospital informed that both cases with snares around the neck came on Sunday. He said that both the victims were referred to Gorakhpur for better treatment and they are currently out of danger. He also advised parents to avoid giving phones to children as they become addicted to playing online games.

