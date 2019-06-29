Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Stopped from Playing PUBG, 15-year-old Boy Allegedly Stabs Brother to Death in Thane

The 15-year-old accused allegedly banged his older brother's head against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with a pair of scissors, said a police officer.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stopped from Playing PUBG, 15-year-old Boy Allegedly Stabs Brother to Death in Thane
Representational Image.
Loading...

Thane: A 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother for scolding him over playing PUBG game on his mobile phone, police said.

The boy flew into rage when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh, 19, asked him to stop playing the game on his mobile phone on Saturday morning, said senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza.

He then allegedly banged Shaikh's head against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with a pair of scissors, the officer added.

Shaikh was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said D'Souza.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multi-player battle royale game.

Last month, a 19-year old Ahmedabad girl married with a year-old baby had demanded divorce from her husband because of her immense indulgence in PUBG.

In October 2018, a 19-year-old boy in Delhi was arrested for killing his parents and sister because they did not approve of his lifestyle that revolved around playing PUBG with his peers at a secretly-rented room.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram