Stopped from Playing PUBG, 15-year-old Boy Allegedly Stabs Brother to Death in Thane

Thane: A 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed his elder brother for scolding him over playing PUBG game on his mobile phone, police said.

The boy flew into rage when the victim, Mohammad Shaikh, 19, asked him to stop playing the game on his mobile phone on Saturday morning, said senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza.

He then allegedly banged Shaikh's head against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with a pair of scissors, the officer added.

Shaikh was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said D'Souza.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multi-player battle royale game.

Last month, a 19-year old Ahmedabad girl married with a year-old baby had demanded divorce from her husband because of her immense indulgence in PUBG.

In October 2018, a 19-year-old boy in Delhi was arrested for killing his parents and sister because they did not approve of his lifestyle that revolved around playing PUBG with his peers at a secretly-rented room.