Stopped from Smoking in Store, Gurugram Man Fires Shot at Worker

An unidentified man allegedly fired a shot at a worker after he was not allowed to smoke a cigarette inside a convenience store in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

The man entered the 24-hour convenience store in Sector 22 with a cigarette in his hand around 4 am on Friday. When the security guard requested him not to smoke inside, he abused the staff, according to a complaint.

The man scolded the staff and demanded that someone come with him to place the purchased goods in his vehicle, which was parked outside the store, security manager Rupendra Singh said.

When the goods were being placed in the vehicle, the man started loading his pistol suddenly and fired at store associate Ashish, who managed to narrowly escape.

The man claimed that the store workers insulted him by stopping from smoking inside and fled from the spot in his vehicle, the complaint stated.

An FIR has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The entire act was captured in the CCTV footage and police are trying to identify the suspect with the help of the vehicle’s registration number, investigating officer Ashok Kumar said.

“The suspect will be arrested as soon as possible," Kumar added. PTI COR HMB

Read all the Latest India News here