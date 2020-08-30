Stopping Rahul Gandhi from Leading Party Will Destroy Congess as Nobody Else Capable: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said stopping Rahul Gandhi from taking over leadership of Congress will lead to "extinction" of the grand old party. In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might.

Referring to the letter by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi on having a "full time" leadership that is activein the field and "visible" in party offices, Raut wondered whois stopping these leaders from being active. "Activeness to stop Rahul Gandhi will be instrumental in destroying the party and lead to its extinction," Raut said.

Having a non-Gandhi as Congress president is a good idea, but no one in those 23 has that capability, said Raut whose party, along with Congress and NCP, is a constituent ofthe ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Referring to regional parties floated by formerCongress leaders, Raut said, "The Congress still exists acrossIndia but with different masks. If these masks are thrownaway, it can emerge as a prominent political party."

He said Congress veteran late V N Gadgil described the Congress as an old woman who will never die."Rahul Gandhi has to decide what to do with the old lady," Raut added.