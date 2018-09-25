Video Wall

Stories of Manual Scavenging : Delhi's Ugly Reality

In 2000, Safai Karamchari Andolan, a non-profit organisation, filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court seeking a directive to end the deaths caused in sewer lines, septic tanks and manholes. Soon the 2013 act was implemented. Watch the video to know more about the lives of these manual scavengers.

First published: September 25, 2018, 3:43 PM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago
