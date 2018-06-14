Stork With Beak Shut by Plastic Ring, Unable to Eat for a Week, Rescued in Delhi

A disturbing example of how the #pathetiplastics are harming life. This is the critically endangered black necked stork with its beak stuck in plastic, spotted in Basai, Gurgaon. We must work together to #beatplasticpollution⁠ ⁠and protect all life! @Bharati09 @UNEnvironment pic.twitter.com/RhbBjaVS08 — Chintan (@ChintanIndia) June 8, 2018

An Australian black-necked stork, which had got its beak trapped in a plastic ring, was rescued by officials Bombay History Society (BHS) and Gurgaon Wildlife Department.The plastic ring had shut the migratory bird's beak and it was unable to eat for a week, Shyam Sundar Kaushik, DFO Wildlife Gurgaon range, said.The bird was spotted in Gurgaon a week ago by some bird photographers who spent long hours in the wetlands of Gurgaon to click a picture of the migratory birds.They alerted the agencies about it and the bird was rescued from Najafgarh drain."The bird is under observation of veterinary doctors and will be released in the next two days, if found health," Kaushik said.