Stormy Winds, Rain May Bring Temporary Relief from Heat in Parts of Bengal

Kolkata: Many districts of West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms and some districts in North Bengal may experience heavy rain this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the recent high pressure in eastern India and the northern part of the coast of the Bay of Bengal has caused these weather changes.

In some parts of North Bengal, heavy rain may bring relief for the people from the intense heat wave. Some districts are likely to see thunderstorms with rain and gusty wind reaching upto 40-50kms per hour.

According to the Met department, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar on Thursday. Parts of South Bengal will also witness rain with a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour, bringing relief from heat wave.

On May 6, a similar thunderstorm-like condition is expected in the districts of North Bengal. The plains of West Bengal may face a heat wave from Tuesday to Thursday. Next heat wave spell is likely from Saturday.

Along with it, IMD also warned that the state may experience a heat wave. West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, and in some parts of Jhargram will face a heat wave.

Due to the high pressure above eastern India and the northern part of the Bay of Bengal, the coastal areas of West Bengal are likely to face a high wind of 40-50 km per hour. Due to this, the Met department has warned fishermen against venturing to the sea till April 1.