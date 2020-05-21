Straight Out of Bollywood, Man with Memory Loss Held on Mysuru Road During Lockdown Check; Recalls 3-yr-old Past

Bengaluru: Even the coronavirus lockdown has a silver lining. It has reunited a 70-year-old father with his children. Karam Singh, was a destitute roaming the streets of Mysore aimlessly. Since his mental condition was in a bad shape, no one knew anything about him. During the lockdown, the local officials had taken him to Nanjaraja Bahadur, old age home for the homeless. He was given treatment by psychiatrists there and his health started showing significant improvement. He even got his memory back!

During that time, he had told them that he was not a homeless person and he was from Uttar Pradesh. He had even shared the details of his family back home in the northern state.

According to officials, Karam Singh had left his village in UP to arrange money for his son’s wedding, three years ago. He had boarded a Bengaluru-bound train by mistake. After that he had somehow reached Mysore.

The arduous journey and anxiety had made him a schizophrenic and he had forgotten his past. He used to roam the streets of Mysore and had survived on the alms given by generous public.

After this incident, the Mysore City Corporation contacted his children through police. His worried children had thought that Karam was dead. “They are so happy to know that he is still alive and recovering from the mental illness. They are thanking us for reuniting the family. We are now sending him back to his place in UP,” a government official said.

A voluntary organization Credit-Eye is arranging his travel from Mysore to UP.

(with inputs from Puttappa in Mysore)