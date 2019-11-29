Hyderabad: A 22-year-old veterinarian, whose charred body was found on Thursday near Shadnagar town, was suspected to have been raped and murdered by two persons who offered to help her repair her punctured two-wheeler.

The woman is suspected to have been killed near Tondupally toll plaza in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and her body was dumped and burnt 25 km away at Chatanpally bridge near Shadnagar town.

Cyberabad police have taken two truck drivers into custody and recovered the victim's clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle near the toll plaza, where the veterinarian had parked her two-wheeler.

The owner of a tyre repair shop nearby told police that a youth had brought a scooty between 9:30 pm and 10 pm.

The woman had called her sister around 9:45 pm and told her that her vehicle was punctured and that somebody has offered to help her and took her vehicle for repair. The woman also reportedly told her sister that she was afraid of some truck drivers near her.

Her sister had advised her to leave the vehicle, come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, the doctor’s phone was switched off when her sister tried to call her later

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police around 11 pm. The police found the charred body near Shadnagar on Thursday morning.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the police teams were scanning the CCTV footage at the toll plaza.

Investigations revealed that the victim had left her house in Shamshabad for a veterinary hospital at Kolluru village. She returned in the evening at the toll plaza, parked her scooty nearby and took a cab to go to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. When she returned to the spot around 9 pm, she found the two-wheeler punctured.

Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim.

