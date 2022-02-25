Stranded in Goa, Ukrainian Tourists Plead for Refugee Status from Indian Govt

Around 10 to 12 Ukrainian tourists who are currently in Goa held a peaceful protest march in the capital city of Panjim on Friday. Holding placards outside the Holy Immaculate Conception Church, widely visited by the tourists, they pleaded for a refugee status from the Government of India – at least till the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia ends, they said.

The protestors who were holding Ukrainian flags and had painted the national flag on their faces, chanted slogans such as ‘Stand by Ukraine’ while holding ‘Say No To War’ banners.

Speaking to reporters, a Ukrainian national said, “India is a powerful nation in the global arena. Hence we seek India’s support and help Ukraine."

Commenting on the European Union (EU) led sanctions, another Ukrainian National said that more needs to be done. “My mother is in a bunker. There are bombings taking place. We need to do more than the current sanctions" she said.

Another national from Ukraine said, " We can’t go back to our country. Hence we ask the Indian government to give us refugee status and also ask Russia to step back"

According to the protestors, there are about 400 to 600 Ukrainian nationals in Goa but some have continued to stay back in the coastal state. The protestors included several children as well.

