Stranded in Saudi Arabia for a Year, 39 Telangana Workers Return Home
The company, which hired these labourers, had allegedly not been paying salaries to them for the past six months and they were made to live in "terrible" condition, without proper food.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Hyderabad: As many as 39 workers from Telangana,who had been stranded for around a year in Saudi Arabia, have returned here Monday, thanks to the efforts of the Centre and the Telangana government.
According to an official release, these daily wage labourers went to the Gulf nation last year to work in a construction company.
Most of them belonged to Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts. The company, which hired these labourers, had allegedly not been paying salaries to them for the past six months and they were made to live in "terrible" condition, without proper food.
The labourers wrote to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao, over Twitter, seeking his intervention in helping them return to India, it said.
Rama Rao requested the Indian Embassy at Riyadh to help them, the release said.
He had also requested Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a proper solution to address the problems of the labourers.
The Indian Embassy arranged for temporary exit visas and also flight tickets for the stranded workers, it said.
Rama Rao expressed his happiness over their return. He also thanked the Indian Embassy and Telangana state NRI Affairs officials for their prompt response, the release added
