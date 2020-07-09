Strategy to Screen Daily Wagers, Auto Drivers in the Works in Delhi, East Dist to Use Dispensaries

Authorities in several districts were busy chalking out a strategy on Thursday to screen daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers, and food suppliers for COVID-19, even as the East Delhi administration decided to use its existing 26 dispensaries for the exercise.

In central Delhi, sub-divisional magistrates have been asked to prepare a database of such people in their respective areas with the help of municipal corporations and traders associations, an official said.

A strategy is expected to be chalked out by Friday in districts like North, Northwest and South.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government revised its "COVID Response Plan" and will now enlist and screen daily wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers, and food suppliers for the disease.

It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups (HRGs) -- those aged above 60 or having co-morbid conditions -- through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones and areas with isolated cases.

"There are 26 dispensaries in East Delhi and we will use them to screen daily wagers, food suppliers, auto drivers.

"If a person has COVID-19-like symptoms, he will have to undergo rapid antigen test," East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The city government has revised its "COVID Response Plan" following suggestions from the National Centre for Disease Control, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the NITI Aayog in view of a significant number of cases being reported as isolated cases in Delhi.

According to the modified plan, Special Surveillance Groups (SSGs), including rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations, and police.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has asked the districts to screen the SSGs. "Major points of conglomerations of SSGs in the districts should be compulsorily covered," it said in the order.