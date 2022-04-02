CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#SriLanka#UkraineWar#ImranKhan
Home » News » India » Stray Bullet Fired During Quarrel at Birthday Party in UP, Kills 10-Year-Old Boy
1-MIN READ

Stray Bullet Fired During Quarrel at Birthday Party in UP, Kills 10-Year-Old Boy

A case has been registered and a manhunt for the accused is on(File representative image: Pixabay/Representative)

A case has been registered and a manhunt for the accused is on(File representative image: Pixabay/Representative)

The incident took place on Friday when the boy, Junaid, was attending the birthday celebrations of Arman, son of Ikram

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a stray bullet struck him during a fight at a birthday party here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday when the boy, Junaid, was attending the birthday celebrations of Arman, son of Ikram.

A quarrel broke out among Aaquib, Imran and Wasi at the party. A gun was fired as the quarrel escalated into a fight. The stray bullet hit Junaid, killing him, police said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt for the accused is on, they said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 02, 2022, 17:06 IST