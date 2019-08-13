Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Stray Dogs Force Air India Flight from Mumbai to Abort Landing in Goa

The Dabolim International Airport is the state's only airport and is operating out of the Indian naval base INS Hansa located near the port town of Vasco in South Goa.

IANS

Updated:August 13, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stray Dogs Force Air India Flight from Mumbai to Abort Landing in Goa
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
Loading...

Panaji: A major tragedy was averted at Goa's Dabolim International Airport early on Tuesday after an Air India passenger aircraft flying in from Mumbai was forced to abort landing at the last minute because of stray dogs trespassing into the runway, a statement issued by the Indian Navy said.

According to the statement, the dogs were not sighted by the Air Traffic Control staff because it was pitch dark.

"AI 033 from Mumbai, while landing in Dabolim at around 3 a.m. on August 13, reported to ATC (about) dogs on runway. The aircraft was recovered safely in second approach. Being night hours, no dogs were sighted by the ATC and the runway controller," the statement said.

The Dabolim International Airport is the state's only airport and is operating out of the Indian naval base INS Hansa located near the port town of Vasco in South Goa.

The statement issued by the Indian Navy also said that "proactive efforts" were being undertaken to reduce the stray dog menace near airport's runway.

"INS Hansa has taken proactive measures to reduce dog menace on runways with the employment of manpower during daylight hours adjacent to the runway to chase away dogs and birds. Additionally, a MoU has been signed with the state government under which they are to sterilise and relocate up to 200 dogs from the vicinity of runway," the statement added.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram