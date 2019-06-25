Take the pledge to vote

Stray Dogs Maul Sleeping Infant to Death in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

In April last year, the stray dogs had killed over a dozen children in Sitapur district, forcing the parents to refrain their children from going to school and stepping out of the houses.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Image for Representation only.
Saharanpur: In a shocking incident, a three-month-old was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The incident took place in Dayalpur village in Behat area. The dogs picked up the infant who was sleeping in a courtyard. On Tuesday morning, the mutilated body of the infant, whose head was missing, was found in the fields.

In April last year, stray dogs had killed over a dozen children in Sitapur district. People have stopped their children from going to school and stepping out of the houses.

Villagers are demanding a solution to the growing number of stray dogs in the rural areas. A special team was called in Mathura to round up the dogs.

