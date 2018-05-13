Stray Dogs Maul Another Girl to Death in UP’s Sitapur; Toll Rises to 13

A pack of dogs mauled a 12-year-old girl to death in a village in Sitapur, taking the toll in fatal attacks by feral hounds in the district to 13 in the last six months, the police said.The incident took place in Maheshpur Village under the Khairabad police station."A 12-year-old girl identified as Reena died today after being attacked by a pack of dogs," Superintendent of police Anand Kulkarni told PTI.This was the seventh such death this month, the police said.Kulkarni said the administration was tackling the menace and the number of dogs in packs was decreasing."Earlier they used to attack in pack of six to eight dogs. Now they are reduced to two or four," he said.Animal rights activists have suggested that the administration should ensure that there is no "illegal extermination" of the canines as this would only "worsen" the situation and lead to more conflict.Gauri Maulekhi, member of the Uttar Pradesh Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee, has shot off a letter to the state chief secretary to ensure that the local administration "actively" informs the people about the scientific and legal steps that are being taken by the government and "discourage" them from taking law into their hands.Maulekhi blamed the local municipal body for "knee jerk" reactions to deal with street dogs, which she said will lead to more conflict and bites and spread of disease in the long run."Instead of making any effort to implement the mandatory animal birth control programme to curb population of dogs and decrease man- animal conflict, the district administration is giving irresponsible statements leading to wanton killing of animals in Sitapur."May I please request you to issue necessary instructions to seek compliance reports from the 16 municipal corporations, with regard to the minutes of the Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee, dated 06.09.2018," she wrote.She also said that people should be informed about the scientific and legal steps that are being taken by the government and discouraged from taking law into their hands."Ensure that no steps for illegal extermination of dogs is being taken by the district administration or the municipal corporation," she suggested.According to her, the Supreme Court had ordered the implementation of the Animal Birth Control Dog Rules, 2001 for population management and rabies eradication.The rules also prescribe the obligations of the local authorities governments with respect to capturing, sterilisation, immunisation and release of dogs to control their population, she said.