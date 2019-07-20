Stray Dogs Rescue Baby After Woman Wraps Newborn in Plastic, Dumps it in Drain
A pack of stray dogs pulled the wailing child out of the drain and started barking. This alerted passers-by who called the police.
The baby has been admitted to a hospital with critical injuries. (Image: ANI)
Chandigarh: In a shocking incident in Haryana — infamous for its skewed sex ratio — a newly born girl, wrapped in plastic, was dumped by a woman in a drain near Kaithal town, police said.
A pack of stray dogs pulled the wailing child out of the drain and started barking. This alerted passers-by who called the police.
The whole incident was caught in a CCTV installed nearby. The CCTV footage showed the woman throwing the baby and then dogs pulling out the baby girl from the drain. A police official told IANS that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday. "The child is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital," he added.
The Principal Medical Officer of the hospital where the child is admitted said the baby weighs less than 1,100 grams and her condition is serious at the moment of reporting.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the unknown woman who was seen throwing the baby girl into a drain.
"We are trying to establish the identity of the woman, who will be charged under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code)," the police official added.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
- India A Slump to Narrow Defeat Against West Indies A in Fourth Unofficial ODI
- A Pub in Gurugram Introduced Something Called 'Female Beer'. Why Even?