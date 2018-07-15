English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stray Golf Ball Hits Car Inside CM Kumaraswamy's Residence, Dy CM Mulls Shifting Golf Course
A stray golf ball sent security personnel at the CM's residence in a tizzy after it hit the car of IPS officer Seemantha Kumar Singh, who was attending a meeting with the CM.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Bengaluru: In a freak incident that brought forth huge security lapses at the Karnataka chief minister Kumaraswamy’s officer on Saturday, a golf ball from the Bangalore Golf Course (BGC) entered the heavily guarded residence-cum-office 'Krishna', on Kumara Krupa Road.
Though no one was hurt, Deputy CM G Parmeshwara called it a “security risk”.
The stray golf ball sent security personnel at the CM's residence in a tizzy after it hit the car of IPS officer Seemantha Kumar Singh, who was attending a meeting with the CM when the incident occurred. The ball hit the car’s windscreen, causing cracks and then bounced off into an adjoining garden. Nobody was injured, however, G Parmeshwara pointed that this could be a potential “security risk”.
Parmeshwara told reporters that he would review the security around 'Krishna'.
He said, "I will speak with golf course authorities to see if we could increase the height of the mesh. We will see if it is feasible to find an alternate location and if there is a possibility to shift the golf course, we will do it."
Coincidentally, a similar incident had occurred back in 2006, when Kumaraswamy was the chief minister then and a ball from the same golf course had entered his residence, injuring one person who was attending the chief minister’s ‘Janta Darshan’ at the residence.
