Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Streamline Entire Education System, Supreme Court Tells State and Central Govts

The bench pulled up the Maharashtra government for the uncertainty in the state regarding admission to post graduate medical and dental courses in the academic year 2019-20.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Streamline Entire Education System, Supreme Court Tells State and Central Govts
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The entire education system of the country should be streamlined so that students do not have to face stress while seeking admissions to various courses, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.

Taking note of "plight of students" due to uncertainty over admissions to post graduate medical and dental courses in the academic year 2019-20 in Maharashtra, the apex court said such a situation is difficult for the meritorious students.

"Our anxiety is for the students. This happens every year and there is uncertainty in the mind of students with regard to admissions in medical or other courses," a vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah said while hearing the Maharashtra medical admission matter.

"Why don't you streamline the entire education system? Why this tension and stress to the students? Why all these litigations," the bench said.

"We are telling the states as well the Union of India to look at the plight of the students," the bench said, adding that uncertainty over admissions would have an effect on the entire career of the candidates.

The bench pulled up the Maharashtra government for the uncertainty in the state regarding admission to post graduate medical and dental courses in the academic year 2019-20.

"State of Maharashtra is solely responsible for this situation and the uncertainty which is there today also," the bench said.

The court observed that students were worried about the colleges and courses which they would get for further studies and it was difficult for them to remain in uncertainty like this.

The bench, while referring to the orders passed by the apex court and the subsequent development in the Maharashtra PG admission matter, said it does not want to pass any order which would effect other students.

"It is too late to disturb anything. We do not want to create further problem," it said.

The bench ordered Maharashtra government to conduct final round of counselling for admissions to post graduate medical and dental courses in the academic year 2019-20 by June 14.

The apex court had earlier stayed the Maharashtra government's notification to grant 10 per cent reservation in admissions for academic year 2019-20 to economically weaker sections (EWS) in PG medical and dental courses.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram