English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Recruitment 2018: 141 Manager & Assistant Manager Posts, Apply before 30th June 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th June 2018, 5:00 PM.
(Image: News18.com)
Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 141 vacancies for the posts of Manager & Assistant Manager at District/ Revenue Division/ Mandal level in Telangana State has begun on the official website of Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd , Hyderabad - streenidhi.telangana.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th June 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for SNCCFL Recruitment 2018 for Manager & Assistant Manager Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page under running 'Notification'
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in/SNTG/UI/Recruitment.aspx
SNCCFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 141
Manager - 19
Assistant Manager - 122
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act, Provincial Act, a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or an equivalent qualification with minimum 50% marks for OCs.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act, Provincial Act, a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or an equivalent qualification with minimum 50% marks for OCs.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in/SNTG/Downloads/Documents//Final%20Notification%20AMs_08062018.pdf
Age Limit:
Manager - The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years as on 31st March 2018.
Assistant Manager - The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 31st March 2018.
Age relaxation norms will be given as per the details in advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Manager - Rs.29,200 per month
Assistant Manager - Rs.17,200 per month
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and Group Discussion.
Also Watch
How to apply for SNCCFL Recruitment 2018 for Manager & Assistant Manager Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page under running 'Notification'
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in/SNTG/UI/Recruitment.aspx
SNCCFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 141
Manager - 19
Assistant Manager - 122
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act, Provincial Act, a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or an equivalent qualification with minimum 50% marks for OCs.
Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act, Provincial Act, a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or an equivalent qualification with minimum 50% marks for OCs.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in/SNTG/Downloads/Documents//Final%20Notification%20AMs_08062018.pdf
Age Limit:
Manager - The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years as on 31st March 2018.
Assistant Manager - The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 31st March 2018.
Age relaxation norms will be given as per the details in advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Manager - Rs.29,200 per month
Assistant Manager - Rs.17,200 per month
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and Group Discussion.
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
- Hyderabad
- Recruitment 2018
- Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative
- Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
- Hyderabad
- Recruitment 2018
- Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative
- Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Tesla's Elon Musk Emails Staff Alleging Employee 'Sabotage'
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'