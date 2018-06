Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Recruitment 2018: 141 Manager & Assistant Manager Posts, Apply before 30th June 2018

Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 141 vacancies for the posts of Manager & Assistant Manager at District/ Revenue Division/ Mandal level in Telangana State has begun on the official website of Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd , Hyderabad - streenidhi.telangana.gov.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th June 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page under running 'Notification'Step 3 – Register yourselfStep 4 – Fill the application form and submitStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - https://www.streenidhi.telangana.gov.in/SNTG/UI/Recruitment.aspx SNCCFL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 141Manager - 19Assistant Manager - 122Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act, Provincial Act, a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or an equivalent qualification with minimum 50% marks for OCs.Assistant Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree from any recognized University in India established or incorporated by or under Central Act, Provincial Act, a State Act or an Institution recognized by the UGC or an equivalent qualification with minimum 50% marks for OCs.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Manager - The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 35 years as on 31st March 2018.Assistant Manager - The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 31st March 2018.Age relaxation norms will be given as per the details in advertisement.Manager - Rs.29,200 per monthAssistant Manager - Rs.17,200 per monthThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and Group Discussion.