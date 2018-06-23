English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
6-Year-Old Raped and Murdered in MP, CCTV Footage Leads Cops to Wedding Crasher
The accused had dumped the dead body of the minor near a hillock.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Gwalior: The Gwalior Police claim to have cracked the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl who had gone missing from a wedding party on Thursday night.
The accused has been identified as Jitendra Kushwah, an ice candy seller.
Police said Kushwah saw the girl when he gate-crashed the wedding in an inebriated condition for free meals. He then reportedly lured the six-year-old, promising her that he would take her to her brothers.
The minor’s body was recovered from a hillock in Gwalior on Friday morning. CCTV footage from outside the wedding venue showed an unidentified man taking the victim with him. The nearby cart pullers identified Kushwah during the police investigation.
Kushwah was nabbed from his home and police said he had confessed to the crime.
The girl’s family belongs to Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh and had come to Gwalior to attend a wedding.
