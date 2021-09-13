Strengthen The Hindu Way of Life By Eliminating Caste-Creed Distinction, Says Sadhguru

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, on Monday addressed a wide range of issues such as the need for revitalising Indian culture, reviving country’s education system, the relevance of Sanatan Dharma in our times and the importance of meditation, among others while speaking at Pejawara Adhokshaja Mutt’s 34th Chaturmasya Mahotsava through video conferencing from Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Responding to a question on the recently concluded Dismantle Global Hindutva conference, Sadhguru said, “We don’t have to worry about someone trying to dismantle the Hindu way of life. If we strengthen it and make it attractive for people, eliminating distinctions of caste and creed so all can live with dignity in the Hindu framework, no one can dismantle it."

Answering to another question from Dr Anandatirthacharya Nagasampige on resistance among some to the draft National Education Policy (NEP), Sadhguru said, “When it comes to education, all of us should understand that education is not about right (wing) or left (wing), education is not about you and me, education is about the future generations and their future. What is best for the future generations is what needs to happen."

He also spoke about the significance of the Indian culture to today’s generation and said, “Instead of seeing how to put life into our culture, we are trying to preserve it. Preserved culture is no good. Culture is a living thing. We must make it vibrantly alive. If future generations have to take up elements of our culture, it’s extremely important that it’s presented in a manner that is attractive to them."

Responding to a question from Vedanta teacher Shyamacharya Bandi on whether the country’s youth are ignorant about the contributions of India’s national heroes, he said, “Going on saying ‘youth are corrupt’ is not good. Youth are not corrupt. We have not imparted our history and culture properly to the new generation. We have to tell it the way they understand. The youth won’t take up something because you say it’s valuable. You must make them see the value, you must make them see how it works. Only then they will take it up."

On being asked by a panelist on whether 10 minutes of meditation every day can have a positive impact on our lives, Sadhguru said, “Meditation is not an act, meditation is a certain quality. If you cultivate your body, mind, emotions and energy to a certain level of maturity, you will become meditative. It’s just a question of a deeper understanding of how the human system works, it’s not a question of how much time."

