Stress, Comparison, Desire: Why People Are Turning to Cosmetic Surgeries While Working From Home

Bengaluru: ‘Looking pretty is great, and if you can look prettier, who is stopping anyway? This seems to be the attitude among the working from home crowd in Bengaluru and cosmetic surgeons, who witnessing a rise in demand for facial procedures, agree.

“Now is an era of zoom calls, google meets and various video calling options. Which means whether you are dressed up for the meeting or not, concentrate on your facial make up,” says 38-year-old Anshula who has a scheduled nose job coming week. “This was a long pending procedure that I wanted done. Earlier, though I went for consultations I could never fix on a particular date for this cosmetic procedure. Though the procedure would last for an hour or so, the recovery period was more which I couldn’t afford in my office going job. Now, since I am going nowhere I can take my own sweet time at home and allow my nose to turn beautiful”, she says.

“We are seeing at least 40 to 50% increased number of people seeking various cosmetic procedures,” says Dr Rajendra S G, Senior Consultant and HOD-Plastic Surgery, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

Now that consultation and elective surgeries are scheduled, more people within age group of 30 to 40 years are visiting cosmetic surgeons. These people are generally stressed because of a certain “fault” they feel in their appearance and repeatedly look into the mirror and compare themselves to someone they know or a model or movie star.

“People Google up certain fashion models’ pictures and ask me if I can give them a nose like that. Some may have a bulky nose, some will be pointed, not sharp enough and broad…there are various types that want correction which is possible. Along with rhinoplasty, which is the most common cosmetic procedure, abdominoplasty, liposuction, breast augmentation and hair transplant are the other procedures that are high in demand. Men often come for hair transplant,” notes Dr Rajendra S G.

“Whenever a person comes to a cosmetic clinic, he or she is examined and their image testing is done. Many times people may do not get desired changes due to various reasons and we tell them beforehand. It depends on various factors, including their skin type. Suppose, a person’s skin is thick. No matter how beautifully the procedure is done, once the skin regrows, it may not be the exact outcome. But yes, there will be improvements and we keep them posted on the same. There are people who come with unrealistic demands and we explain why a particular thing can’t happen in a certain way,” explains the cosmetic surgeon.

Sitting at home, a lot of people have put on kilograms and those who were on the verge of obesity before pandemic have crossed over, the surgeons point out. This has also led to depression among many. Moreover, the comparison with colleagues on your screen where both your pictures are next to each other, also leads to insecurity.

It takes 10 days to two weeks to recover from a cosmetic surgery. Now that people are working from home, they can choose to turn off their cameras during office meetings and rest in between if they are tired. Also, for the procedure to give its desired results, it will take approximately three months and staying at home is the right time to take a call on that.

