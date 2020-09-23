INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Stretch Of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway Gets Flooded

Stretch Of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway Gets Flooded

A discharge of water from a dam led to the flooding of a stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said. The Bor Dahegaon irrigation project is filled to the capacity after almost ten years, the senior irrigation department official said.

Aurangabad: A discharge of water from a dam led to the flooding of a stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said. The Bor Dahegaon irrigation project is filled to the capacity after almost ten years, the senior irrigation department official said.

With the discharge of excess water, stretch of the highway at Dahegaon got inundated, he said. The police said that they diverted the traffic around this stretch, which requires a detour of 15 km.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 23, 2020, 10:38 PM IST
Next Story
Loading