Stretching Arms Up, Modi Shows India How to Prep Up for Yoga Day With 'Tadasana'

New Delhi: Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted a video of his animated version performing the 'tadasana' that he said prepares the body best for all kinds of yoga postures.

Demonstrated tadasana or the mountain pose, the animation took the audience step by step through each detail and also explained the benefits.

"Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease," the Prime Minister tweeted alongside the video.

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

In the 3D animation video, Modi is seen standing on a maroon rug, with huge windows behind him that gives a glimpse of greenery outside, just like when he posted the trikonasana video on Wednesday.

He starts off explaining how to stand with the feet together, grounding evenly, moving though each posture he asks the audience to concentrate on the breathing.

Tadasana is a simple standing asana, which forms the basis for all the standing asanas. It is performed at the beginning and end of the Surya Namaskara sequence and is a key asana for all yoga practices.

It is a good asana for cultivating stillness, strength and a sense of relaxed power. Tadasana can be performed between other asanas to allow the mind and body to absorb the benefits of the previous asana and prepare for the next one, the video says.

With two weeks left for June 21, Modi wants every person to prepare for the day that was designated as World Yoga Day on his suggestion at the UN General Assembly speech in 2014, and over the last five years it has only improved its reach throughout the world.

Governments of many nation mark the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country. Modi is expected to join an event in Ranchi this year.