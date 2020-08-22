Stricken Kremlin Critic Navalny En Route To Germany

OMSK, Russia: A plane carrying Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny took off from the Russian city of Omsk early on Saturday headed for Germany, his spokeswoman said on Twitter.



Gravely ill Kremlin critic Navalny was meant to be airlifted to Berlin to receive medical care after the opposition politician’s allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.



Navalny fell ill earlier this week while flying back to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he had met allies ahead of regional elections next month. He was taken on a stretcher, motionless, from the plane and rushed to hospital after it made an emergency landing in Omsk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor