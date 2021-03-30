Strict Checking of Vehicle Documents to Resume from April 1 in Noida, Greater Noida

The Noida and Greater Noida police will begin stringent checking of vehicles from April 1. Under this drive, traffic police officials will verify the documents of all types of vehicles. Incomplete or updated documents will attract heavy penalties as the relaxation given to vehicle owners is expiring on March 31.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police has started alerting vehicle owners several days in advance that they should renew their vehicle driving licence, fitness certificate and other necessary documents. Post-March 31, the police will not consider any excuse related to the documents of the vehicle.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2020, the government extended the validity date of the vehicle documents to March 31 2021, offering relief to the people. The extension also included other important documents such as fitness certificates.

The validity of the documents about to expire in February 2020 was extended by the central government due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. As per the Noida administration, no further notification has been received from the Centre for extension beyond March 31.

Going by the experts, vehicle owners were reluctant to renew the documents owing to the extension of the validity which resulted in a major slump in the revenue of the transport department. Vehicle owners can visit the transport office or can renew their documents online till tomorrow.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh has almost 7 lakh registered vehicles and the administration has also notified April 15, 2021, as the deadline for high-security number plates for vehicles. Post the deadline vehicles without high-security number plates will invite hefty fines.