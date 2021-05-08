Strict Covid Curbs In Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Amid Southern Surge; Others Too Impose Restrictions

Kerala came under a complete lockdown and Tamil Nadu announced a two-week shutdown on Saturday, a day after Karnataka declared stringent restrictions from May 10 to May 24, as the devastating second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tightened grip on India’s southern states.

Kerala’s decision to impose nine days of curbs came as weekend restrictions and other measures taken earlier failed to create a desired impact. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was facing more challenges in the second wave.

•Kerala recorded 41,971 fresh cases on Saturday, as its Covid-19 tally reached 18,66,827. The toll reached 5,746 with 64 new fatalities. Active cases stood at 4.17 lakh, the state government said.

•Only essential services are exempt during the shutdown in Kerala and people have been strictly warned against coming out in public places or travelling unnecessarily with police intensifying patrolling.

•Major temples are closed. All borders are under the strict surveillance of the police, and only freight vehicles and those having permission from the authorities concerned are permitted through check-posts, state police added.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said a total lockdown beginning May 10 had to be clamped in the backdrop of a sharp increase in daily new infections of about 25,000.

“The total lockdown will be enforced from 4am on May 10 to 4am on May 24 to further intensify the efforts to curb the spread of the disease," he said. Puducherry is already under lockdown till May 10.

•Tamil Nadu reported its biggest single day spike of Covid-19 cases and fatalities on Saturday, with 27,397 infections and 241 deaths. The total infection count reached to 13.51 lakh and the toll stood at 15,412. The state touched the new high just a day after logging a record 26,465 cases and 197 deaths.

•A medical bulletin said 23,110 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the tally to 11,96,549, leaving 1,39,401 active cases. Chennai accounted for most number of new infections at 6,846, totalling 3,83,644 till date. Fatalities in the city stood at 5,153.

•Among the 241 deceased on Saturday, 61 did not have any comorbidities. As many as 13 people who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced lockdown-like restrictions in on Friday, tightening curbs in the southern state from May 10 to May 24 in view of spiralling Covid-19 cases. There was already a curfew in place in the state from April 27, which was to end on May 12.

All shops and commercial establishments, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period. Essential goods and services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables will be available from 6 am to 10 am.

OTHER STATES

•Andhra Pradesh had announced a partial lockdown with curfew from 12 noon to 6am from May 6 for two weeks. It had earlier imposed a night curfew. Telangana has extended a night curfew till May 15.

•In the northeast, the Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from May 10 and Sikkim has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

•Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19 and it has been extended till May 10.

•Haryana is under a seven-day lockdown from May 3. Earlier, weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

•Bihar, on May 4, imposed a lockdown till May 15.

•Uttar Pradesh has extended the duration of its restrictions till 7am on May 10.

•Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

•Rajasthan has decided to implement a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24, though curbs have been in place since last month.

•Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions till May 13. The restrictions were first imposed on April 22 as “Health Safety Week”.

•Chhattisgarh has announced a weekend lockdown, while earlier allowing district collectors to extend local lockdowns till May 15.

•Punjab has imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew till May 15.

•The Chandigarh administration has also imposed weekend lockdowns.

•Madhya Pradesh has imposed a “Janta curfew” till May 15 with only essential services allowed.

•Gujarat has imposed na ight curfew (from 8pm to 6am) and other day-time restrictions in 36 cities till May 12.

•Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5, coupled with restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15. Local lockdowns in districts such as Latur and Solapur have been imposed, and curbs tightened in Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal.

•Medical shops, grocery stores and standalone liquor shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am till 1 pm during the 15-day curfew in Goa which will come into force on May 9, the state government said on Saturday.

•West Bengal has since last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

•Assam has advanced the night curfew timing to 6pm from the current 8 pm with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

•Nagaland has imposed a partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

•The Mizoram government has announced seven-day complete lockdown from 4 am on May 10 to 4 pm of May 17.

•Arunachal Pradesh has imposed night curfew (from 6.30 pm to 5 am) for the entire month starting Saturday.

•The Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts from May 8 till May 17.

•Sikkim has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

•The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu till May 10, while Samba too will see similar restrictions. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

•Uttarakhand has re-imposed several restrictions including night curfew. Curfew, imposed in April-end, has been extended in three heavy caseload districts of Dehradun.

•Himachal Pradesh has imposed a “corona curfew” in the state from May 7 to May 16.

GRIM NUMBERS

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases at 6.57 lakh, followed by Karnataka (5.37 lakh), Kerala (4.03 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (2.54 lakh), and Rajasthan (1.99 lakh). The other states having large active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

A record 4,187 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India’s death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections were reported in 24 hours, pushing the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676, according to the Union health ministry data on Saturday morning. The 4,187 new fatalities include 898 from Maharashtra, 592 from Karnataka, 372 from Uttar Pradesh, 341 from Delhi, 208 from Chhattisgarh and 197 from Tamil Nadu.

Ten states accounted for 70.77% of the new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka (48,781) and Kerala (38,460). Among the remaining seven states and Union Territories with high daily new cases are Uttar Pradesh (27,763), Tamil Nadu (26,465) and Delhi (19,832). Twelve states accounted for 80.68 percent of India’s over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here