Strict Measures in Place in Karnataka for New Year Celebrations Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Strict measures will be in place in the City and across Karnataka to restrict gathering of large number of people for New Year celebrations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. The Minister said he had spoken to the Director General of Police and city police commissioner on the restrictions and guidelines they have issued for the state and the city and it has been decided to strictly implement them.

Unlike in the past, people would not be able to gather in large numbers in the city in areas like M G Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indira Nagar, among other places, as prohibitory orders are in place, he told reporters here. "…Also, Deputy Commissioners of Police have been given the responsibility of controlling pubs and clubs that come under their respective jurisdictions," he said.

The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing. Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out.

In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members respectively, without organising any special events. In Bengaluru city, the prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, 2021.

The minister also said that directions have been issued to not to hold DJ events, parties and open air celebrations in cities like Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru and especially Bengaluru, and top police officials have been tasked with implementing it. Bommai noted that festivals like Deepavali and Dasara are held in a simple way and urged the public to cooperate during the New Year also, considering the pandemic situation.