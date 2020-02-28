Take the pledge to vote

Strict Vigil in Violence-hit Areas of North-east Delhi Ahead of Friday Prayers

At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Security personnel patrol streets in Yamuna Vihar on Thursday. (File Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Life was limping back to normalcy in some parts of the violence-hit northeast Delhi, with police and paramilitary personnel maintaining strict vigil in view of Friday prayers at mosques.

Police officers said they were also making extra efforts to quell rumours, and holding regular flag marches and interactions in the neighbourhoods of affected areas as a part of confidence-building measures.

In some parts of northeast Delhi, signs of normal life were witnessed with opening of shops.

In violence-hit areas also, shops in streets and bylanes were open.

Nearly 7,000 paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas of the northeast district since Monday. Besides, hundreds of Delhi police personnel are on the ground to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

The Union Home Ministry had said on Thursday night that no major incident was reported from the northeast district in the past 36 hours, it had said that prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 would be relaxed for 10 hours in view of improvement in the situation.

