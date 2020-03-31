Strictest Action, Blacklisting of People Who Violated Indian Visa Rules: Govt
The governement added that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to COVID-19.
Representative Image (Reuters).
New Delhi: Strictest action, including blacklisting, will be taken against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India recently, the government said on Tuesday.
It also said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, under the Disaster Management Act.
"Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules and conditions during their recent travel to India and they will also be blacklisted," the ministry quoted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as saying in a statement.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Coronavirus Version of Do Re Mi from 'Sound of Music' is Making 90s Kids Nostalgic
- Rare Pic of Kareena Kapoor from Her Wedding Day Surfaces on the Internet, See Here
- This Pic of Reel Life Ram Arun Govil Watching Ramayan With His Family Goes Viral
- Ajay Devgn Reacts to Report About Daughter Nysa Testing Positive for Coronavirus
- Reliance Jio ‘Recharge at ATM’ Service Announced: Here’s How to Use it