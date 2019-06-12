Strike 4 for Nirav Modi as London Court Again Rejects Bail Application

The UK High Court on Wednesday refused bail to Nirav Modi, the fourth rejection for the fugitive diamond merchant who is fighting extradition from Britain to India in the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.At the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Modi's legal team repeated many of its assertions from previous three bail pleas before Westminster Magistrates' Court to claim that the 48-year-old diamond merchant did not pose a "substantial" flight risk, as claimed by the Indian government."Modi is not (Wikileaks c-founder) Julian Assange who sought refuge in the Ecuadorean Embassy, but just an ordinary Indian jeweller. There is no evidence to show that he would do the prohibitive things listed [such as interfere with witnesses]," said Clare Montgomery, Modi's barrister, as she once again offered to abide by "ostensibly harsh" conditions to be able to stay within a curfew at his lavish Centrepoint apartment in central London.Modi has already been denied bail at three previous attempts at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, as the judge ruled there was substantial risk that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient.Modi, who has remained behind bars in judicial custody since his arrest in March, had the automatic right to file an application in the higher court and did not require permission to appeal.At the first case management hearing in the case at Westminster Magistrates' Court in May, the issue of bail was not raised and Modi was further remanded in judicial custody until June 27, when he is scheduled to appear via videolink. However, the High Court ruling on Wednesday could alter that position.