Striking Punjab Officials Resume Work After CM Mann's 2pm Deadline Amid Graft Face-Off

In a resolution to the stalemate between Bhagwant Mann and striking state PCS and revenue officials, the latter returned to work on Wednesday as the 2pm deadline set by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ended. A six-member delegation of PCS Officers Association reached the CMO to convey their decision regarding their protest.

The government also agreed to make an SIT to decide if the action against PCS officer Narinder Dhaliwal was according to procedure. Another committee will be constituted in the case of registration of case against IAS officer Neelima. The committees, which will be made and announced by the chief secretary, will have officers from both the civil and police side

Earlier on Wednesday, Mann had directed the striking PCS and revenue officials to resume duties by 2pm and declared their strike illegal.

The chief minister told Chief Secretary VK Janjua to direct officials to resume duty before the set deadline, warning of strict action after that. The tension between Mann and his bureaucracy had been simmering over a protest by PCS and revenue officers and IAS officers being up in arms against the government for filing corruption cases against officials.

In an official letter to the chief secretary, Mann has asked him to suspend all those officials/employees who do not join their duties by the given time framework.

He said the officials/employees were trying to blackmail the state government by exerting pressure and protecting the corrupt. This action of employees is “blackmailing and arm twisting”, he said.

“We have zero tolerance to corruption”, he had said, adding that the strike could not be tolerated by any responsible government.

The PCS officers were protesting against the “illegal” arrest of a colleague in Ludhiana over a graft case. Earlier, a senior IAS officer identified as Neelima was also booked in connection with the industrial plot scam in which a former Congress minister has been booked.

The bureaucrats have been alleging that the officials were becoming a target of the Mann government’s attempt to file cases against former Congress ministers. The IAS association also met the Mann government over the issue. The Punjab IAS association has called for an urgent meeting on Wednesday. Some senior IAS officials have also urged the association to take up the case strongly and even threatened to resign to register their protest.

Read all the Latest India News here