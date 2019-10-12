Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Striking TSRTC Bus Driver Attempts Self-immolation in Telangana, His Condition Critical

A senior official said that the drivers condition is critical and his family is planning to take him to Hyderabad for better treatment.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Striking TSRTC Bus Driver Attempts Self-immolation in Telangana, His Condition Critical
Image for representation only.

Khammam: A driver belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze in his house here, police said.

Srinivas Reddy, working in the Khammam depot, who is on a strike for the past one week, poured petrol on his person and set himself afire.

He was taken to a hospital where he is under treatment, they said.

A senior official of the district told PTI that the drivers condition is critical and his family is planning to take him to Hyderabad for better treatment.

On hearing about the self-immolation, the other employees gathered at the hospital and raised slogans against the TRS government, the police said.

Employees and workers unions of TSRTC have been on an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana, demanding merger of the RTC with the government and recruitment to various posts, among others.

